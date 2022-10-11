A Donald Trump supporter threw a can of beer at a comedian who was performing in New Jersey over the weekend after discovering she had “voted for Joe Biden”.

Comic Ariel Elias shared a video clip of the incident, which occurred on Saturday night during a set in Point Pleasant Beach.

After a back-and-forth with an audience member who questions her politics, an unseen person launches the can on stage, which smashes into the wall.

Elias responded by “chugging” the beer and the man responsible was later identified by police, with the club pressing charges.

