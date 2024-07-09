Support truly

The Bachelorette viewers were left cringing by one of the “most awkward” standoffs between contestants Brian and Jeremy.

During the season 21 debut on Monday (July 8), Jenn Tran was introduced to the 25 contestants competing for her heart.

After all of the men’s individual limo entrances, Jenn got to mingle with them one-on-one. Jeremy, a 29-year-old real estate investor from New York, brought her to the driveway to test out his Corvette.

The two sat inside the car as they chatted, before Brian, 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida, walked up to the car to interrupt them.

He told Jeremy that he brought the keys to the Corvette and was prepared to take Jenn for a ride in Jeremy’s car. Jenn and Jeremy were left speechless, unsure at first if Brian was being serious.

Once they realized that Brian wasn’t backing off, an embarrassing stand-off occurred until Jeremy threw up his hands and got out of his car, leaving Brian to take his seat.

Several fans were quick to call out Brian for his “immaturity,” with one tweeting: “For a grown ass 33-year-old man, Brian is f***ing immature as f***.”

open image in gallery Jeremy on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

“Brian shouldn’t have made it back in that house after that stunt he pulled,” a second declared.

“I can’t believe what I just watched with that whole car thing. That was an all time night one awkward moment. There’s no way Jenn liked that. No one on the planet would like that,” a third wrote, with a fourth calling Brian “a walking red flag.”

open image in gallery Brian on season 21 of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Another person added: “IDK if it’s recency bias but that was the most awkward/cringy ‘Can I steal you for a second?’ standoff in a while.”

Tran, 26, makes history as the first Asian-American to front the popular dating franchise. She was announced as the star in March following her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette season 21 continues on Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.