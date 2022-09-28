Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Great British Bake Off contestants have been warned about a forthcoming double elimination after a twist in this week’s episode.

Tuesday (27 September) episode saw the bakers taking part in Bread Week, where they had to make pizzas, pain aux raisins and a savoury bread dish that looks like a cake called a smörgåstårta.

However, missing from the competitors were Rebs Lightbody and Abdul Rehman Sharif, who did not compete due to illness.

At the end of the episode, Fielding told Janusz that he had been named Star Baker.

Matt Lucas was then given the “horrible job” of announcing which contestant was going home.

But after the tense build-up, the comedian explained: “Well this week, nobody’s going home.

“The judges felt, given the quality here and the fact that Rebs and Abdul aren’t here, that everybody deserves the chance to bake again.”

However, Prue Leith warned: “They were all thrilled to bits because nobody had to go. They’re all friends, they don’t want to see their friends going.

“But, sooner or later, we have to send two bakers home and that’s not nice.”

You can read The Independent’s review of the new series of Bake Off here.

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.