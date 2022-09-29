Jump to content

BBC to broadcast cost of living crisis advice and ‘feel good, escapist’ TV ahead of ‘challenging’ winter

Director of unscripted Kate Phillips said the BBC would ‘bring audiences together’

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 29 September 2022 09:59
The BBC will air programmes directly addressing the cost of living crisis alongside “escapist” TV during the “very challenging time ahead”.

Speaking at a BBC factual launch on Wednesday (28 September), the corporation’s director of unscripted programming Kate Phillips said that she hoped the BBC would be able to “to bring audiences together” with content that is “very British at its heart”.

This includes a new David Attenborough series set in the UK.

There will also be a week of programming specifically addressing the cost of living crisis, including shows such as Morning Live, The One Show and Stacy Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out.

“It’s about showing people we’re in tough times but also giving them tips and trying to help them navigate it… what can we do as the BBC to help [everyone] through a very challenging time ahead,” Phillips said.

She also said that the BBC would also be airing “amazing, feel good, escapist TV”.

The BBC’s head of commissioning for science and natural history, Jack Bootle, said that their forthcoming nature programming would also focus on British and Irish wildlife.

Phillips said that the BBC’s focus on UK-focused content was what “really distinguishes” them from international streamers such as Netflix.

Last year, the government announced plans to introduce a legal requirement that broadcasters produce “clearly British” TV shows.

Derry Girls was listed as an example of such a show that had gone on to international success, with many social media users mocking its inclusion, given that it is set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

