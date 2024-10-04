Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



BBC Radio host Amol Rajan was left mortified after he asked Dame Esther Rantzen if she was still “with us”.

The terminally ill broadcaster revealed she was diagnosed with lung cancer in January last year. Since then, she has been vocal in her support for assisted dying, and has been open about the limited time she has left.

Rantzen, 84, appeared on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Friday morning (4 October), when there appeared to be some technical issues.

“Dame Esther, good morning,” Rajan began as he welcome her on to the show, but to no response.

“Is Dame Esther Rantzen with us?”, he asked again.

The TV personality appeared to come back online as she quipped, “Yeah I hope so!”

Rajan realised his blunder as he laughed, saying “Oh God.”

Rantzen continued, “I’m doing my best!”

Rajan was left mortified and embarrassed as he said, “Dear, dear, dear, dear… that was probably the worst question I’ve ever asked.”

open image in gallery Rantzen took the blunder well ( PA/Getty )

He continued, “Please forgive me. I meant is the line working, it clearly very much is. I probably should start by asking how you are.”

Listeners reacted on social media as they praised Rajan’s handling of the gaffe, “He came out of it brilliantly by realising it and immediately owning up”.

Others with a darker humour said they were left “howling”.

“The expression ‘if you’re in a hole - stop digging’ comes to mind!” wrote another.

Absolute howler from Amol Rajan just now to (terminally ill) Esther Rantzen pic.twitter.com/GGtcXgpZqh — Lottie (@sellottie) October 4, 2024

Earlier this year Rantzen revealed her cancer was being kept at bay thanks to a new drug, which had left her feeling “much better” than she thought she would be.

The broadcaster who is best known for founding Childline, a telephone helpline for young people aged up to 18, has previously revealed that she has registered with the Swiss assisted dying clinic, Dignitas. She has pushed for a Parliamentary vote on the topic as she called the current law a “cruel mess”.

In a statement to PA upon learning the news that the disease had spread, Rantzen said: “At the age of 82, this diagnosis has prompted me to look back over the years, and I want to express my profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful, filled with fun, and with inspiration.”