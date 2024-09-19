Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer ‘being kept at bay’ thanks to new drug

Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed her cancer is currently being “kept at bay” thanks to a new drug.

The 84-year-old broadcaster, who has terminal lung cancer, said she is feeling “much better than she thought she would be” thanks to a new drug she has been taking.

The Childline founder said she is “surprised” how well she is feeling as she spoke to Doctor Hilary Jones on ITV’s Lorraine show today (19 September).

Dame Esther spoke to Dr Hilary after Sir Keir Starmer repeated his vow to make time for a debate and free vote on assisted dying in parliament before Christmas.