Dame Esther Rantzen admitted “this is probably my last spring” as she described spending “precious” time with her grandchildren following her terminal lung cancer diagnosis.

Dame Esther also revealed how her death is “constantly on her mind”, as she made a fresh call for a vote on legalising assisted dying.

The Childline founder previously revealed she has joined Swiss organisation Dignitas, which offers physician-assisted suicide after she was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday (29 February), Dame Esther said: “The law is causing me a lot of suffering

“It is a constant background to everything I do”