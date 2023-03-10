Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Radio presenter Gary Davies has found himself in the middle of a scandal concerning the “Ten To The Top” game on his new Radio 2 show.

Furious listeners have accused one contestant of secretly using Google to help her answer questions while appearing on the show.

The new music quiz was launched after Ken Bruce recently left BBC Radio 2 after 40 years working for the broadcaster. He has moved to Bauer’s station Greatest Hits Radio where he will carry on his well-loved PopMaster quiz.

Former Top of The Pops presenter Gary Davies is temporarily covering the show until Vernon Kay will take over Radio 2’s mid-morning show in May.

Just days after the launch of Davies’ slot and his new pop quiz, on Thursday (9 March) listeners have theorised that one contestant, competing under the name “Shiela”, allegedly cheated after she finished the quiz with a perfect score of 65.

When Shiela, from London, found out she had won, she said: “It’s too good to be true – all the questions and groups that I know, the questions came up.”

But BBC Radio 2 listeners aren’t convinced about Shiela’s pop quiz knowledge, and think that she took suspiciously long pauses before answering each question.

On Twitter user branded “Shiela” as a “obvious cheat”.

Furious listeners have accused one contestant of secretly Googling the answers to the quiz (Twitter / @BaronSouthey)

One person wrote: “10 to the Top Radio 2‘s new replacement for Pop Master. Need more music questions that can’t be Googled. Well done Sheila, Big pause for thought after every question today.”

“Sheila was a blatant cheat! Any muso worth their salt would have got half those answers instantly – she was clearly on Google!” added another.

Questions included “Who wrote and sang the 1972 hit ‘American Pie?’” and “Who had back to back hits in 2011 with the songs ‘Grenade’, ‘Marry You’ and ‘The Lazy Song?’”.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.