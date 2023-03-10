Paul Mescal poses with brother and sister at Hollywood event ahead of Oscars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paul Mescal is in Hollywood ahead of the forthcoming Academy Awards on Sunday.

The Normal People star is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun at the Oscars.

Ahead of the ceremony, the actor this week attended an LA party with his family.

The 27-year-old went to the Vanity Fair party with his brother Donnacha and sister Nell at Mes Amis on Wednesday (8 March).

Mescal wore an all-black suit, while Nell wore a baby blue tulle dress. Brother Donnacha kept it casual in a red and black checked shirt.

The Academy Awards will take place this Sunday (12 March) in LA. Mescal is up against Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser and Bill Nighy for the Best Leading Actor prize.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the front runner for film nominations, with a total of 11, and war film All Quiet on the Western Front is close behind with 10.

You can read the full list of nominations here.

Mescal with his brother Donnacha and sister Nel Mescal at Mes Amis on Wednesday (Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Rihanna, who is fresh off the back of her Super Bowl halftime show, will be performing her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony.

You can find out how to watch the awards in the UK here.

Mescal’s sister, Nell, is an aspiring singer-songwriter who has bagged several slots across festivals this summer.

The 19-year-old will play at events such as Great Escape in Brighton, All Points East festival in London and Boardmasters festival in Cornwall.