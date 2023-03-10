Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katherine Ryan has admitted she is eager to “roast” celebrities and revealed that an award show stage would be the perfect place for her to do it.

The Canadian comedian, 39, who starred in The Duchess, explained in a new interview that she “would die” to present any of the major awards ceremonies this season.

The mother-of-three told Metro: “I would die to present the Baftas or the Oscars or the Emmys or the Mobo awards or the Brits – anything like that.

She added: “I feel like it’s almost the last place where a comedian can roast and that’s because the status in the room is so high that someone like Ricky Gervais does an incredible job of letting those people show their vulnerability and have a laugh at themselves.”

“I love that kind of comedy. I would love to do that,” the comedian said.

She said she had her sights set on presenting at the Baftas, but worried that she might not be “posh enough”.

“I don’t know that I’m a Bafta darling necessarily,” she said. “I don’t know that I would be asked.”

“I might not be posh enough and also I’m not even British, so they might not ask me but it would be a dream to host the Baftas because I’m such a fan of, not just British culture but international pop culture.”

The comedian has Brendan Fraser, Maya Jama and members of the royal family on her roasting list (Getty Images)

The comedian explained that she has “forensic knowledge of British and international celebrities” and that she’s got a strong enough understanding of British humour so that she wouldn’t get “completely banned”.

She then revealed that stars like The Whale actor Brendan Fraser would be on her roasting list.

“[Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] are in the audience so you’d have to talk about them,” she explained.

“Maya Jama is someone I love and someone everyone knows about, so a roast doesn’t always have to have nasty things in it. You can love someone and still bring them up in a roast.”

She added that Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would also be on the list.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s that cool right now but Elon Musk, Kanye West, Paris Hilton’s just had a baby. Definitely the Kardashians… there’s so much fun to be had”.

One famous awards ceremony skit was Chris Rock’s attempt to roast Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at last year’s Oscars award ceremony, which led Smith to slap the comedian’s face on stage after the joke did not go down well.

Minutes later, Smith went on to win the prize for Best Actor for his role in the sports drama, King Richard.

The controversial moment resulted in Smith being banned from Academy events for 10 years and saw the Oscars put in place new crisis measures for this year’s ceremony.

Rock finally addressed the incident head-on for the first time this week in his live comedy special for Netflix, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.