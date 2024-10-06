Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Get ready for big personalities, diary room gossip and blazing rows –Big Brother is back for a second series on ITV2, with presenters Will Best and AJ Odudu on hosting duties.

The show initially made a comeback to screens for a reboot in 2023, having previously been cancelled by Channel 4 in 2010 and Channel 5 in 2018.

During the live launch on 6 October, Best and Odudu introduced a new group of 16 housemates in front of a studio audience.

This year’s housemates will be hoping to replicate the success of Jordan, the 26-year-old lawyer who walked away with the £100,000 cash prize in 2023.

Jordan, from Scunthorpe, had gone down a treat with fans for his deadpan humour. When he won, he simply declared: “I need a drink.”

Meet all the new housemates below...

Rosie

open image in gallery Rosie in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Rosie, 29, is a dental assistant from Cornwall/Essex. She said she reckons she’ll be a “supportive person” in the house, and is most likely to be nominated for coming across as “quite chaotic” and “being the most annoying”. In terms of what she’d do with the prize money, Rosie said: “I have a few friends that I’d love to pay for them to have IVF treatment. I would also like to help people with mental health issues. I like helping people anyway but if I had money I’d be in a better position to do that. I’d also love to help dog charities – I love dogs!”

Emma

open image in gallery Emma in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Aesthetics business owner Emma is 53 and from Altrincham/Essex. She can’t decide whether she’s going to bring “peace” or “drama” to the house. Emma said she’s most likely to get nominated if people don’t get her humour and think she’s too “abrupt”. Her plans for the prize money are to give some to her kids, some to her 82-year-old dad, and rent a big villa for a lovely holiday with her “nearest and dearest”.

Segun

open image in gallery Segun in ‘Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Segun, 25, is from Watford. He works as a charity videographer and says he is most likely to get nominated for “laughing in situations that aren’t funny”. He said: “I laugh in situations that are quite serious and people might feel disrespected. I do it just to bring some levity to situations, but I do laugh at inappropriate times.” In terms of what he’d do with the cash if he won, Segun said he’d help her mum fund the renovation of her house and donate some money to Cancer Research UK, where he’s worked.

Nathan

open image in gallery Nathan in ‘Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Nathan is a 24-year-old pork salesman from Dumfries, and he used to be Prince (and now King) Charles’s butler. The Tory warned he is a “strong character” and that he likes to have a “spirited debate”, so people in the BB house should be ready for that. Nathan thinks he’s most likely to be booted out for “accidentally offending someone” if they “take something I’ve said the wrong way”. He admits that he’s “quite vain” so would spend the prize money on a new set of veneers.

Daze

open image in gallery Daze in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Daze is a climate activist from London. The 24-year-old said she applied to be on Big Brother because “there’s something about allowing yourself to find moments of grace that really interested me”. In terms of what she’s most likely to be nominated for, Daze said: “Food! I like food a lot. I know that can sometimes be a contentious thing in the house. So I’m going to try to not eat too much.” And the prize money? “It’s been a difficult financial period for me – climate activism is quite often something you do in debt. It would be nice to have money to do the work. I’d also help my family, and other activists as well.”

Khaled

open image in gallery Khaled in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Sales manager Khaled is 23 and from Manchester, and he said he’ll bring chat about “Adlerian psychology and philosophy” to the house. What’s he most likely to be nominated for? “I tell it like it is – that’s a guarantee. Even though I feel like I can positively say something with the right intention, there will still be someone who has a problem with it.” With his winnings, he would donate money to Palestine and Lebanon, take his family on holiday and invest in a health business in the UK.

Martha

open image in gallery Martha in ‘Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Martha, 26, is from Scarborough/Margate. She’s an NHS administrator who lives with her girlfriend, and is obsessed with Google and her pet rabbit. She said she might get evicted for being “the most annoying, or most loud”. What would she do with the money if she won? “I would buy my dream handbag. Then I’d take my mum to Disneyland and take my nan on a nice holiday.”

Lily

open image in gallery Lily in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Lily, 20, is a Chinese takeaway server from Warrington. She originally applied for the show because it was her ex’s favourite TV show, and they broke up. She’d never heard of it before he told her about it. In terms of what she could be evicted for, Lily said: “Probably that I’m annoying but I don’t care.” Lily wants to spend the prize money, if she wins, on “a party holiday to Ibiza with a private jet”. She said: “I just want to rinse it all because I wouldn’t have it anyway.”

Ali

open image in gallery Ali in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Londoner Ali is originally from Leicester. She’s a 38-year-old forensic psychologist who wants to bring “humour” and “friendship” to the house. In terms of why she might get the boot, she said: “I think I will say my opinion out of turn, and it will rub someone up the wrong way. If someone does something I think maybe isn’t kind, or could have been a bit better thought through, I have this thing where I tend to tell people.” And what would she do with the money if she won? She’d like to put some investment into raising awareness around mental health, and give some to her sister “because she needs a break”.

Thomas

open image in gallery Thomas in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Thomas, 20, is from Carlisle. He’s an amputee footballer and wanted to go on Big Brother because “yolo”. He admits that one of his bad traits is that he speaks “a lot”. “I do a lot of talking without thinking. In myself I never get offended, you can say anything about me – I’ve already heard it before.” If he wins the cash prize, he said he’ll get a house, upgrade his car and “explore a lot of things”.

Ryan

open image in gallery Ryan in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Ryan is 28 and he works in marketing and events. He’s from Stockport/Blackpool and it’s always been a “childhood dream” of his to go on the show. He reckons he’ll bring “dad jokes” to the house but he might annoy people by “being a bit loud” and sometimes not taking things seriously. If he wins the cash prize, he said he will “try to be strategic with it and put it into some investments” as well as donate to a hospice and a leukaemia charity, plus take his friends and family on holiday.

Hannah

open image in gallery Hannah in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Hannah, 24, is a HR consultant from west London who intends to bring “pure vibes” to the show. Asked why she might be nominated, she said: “I feel like whoever nominates is just a hater, babes! I think it might be my opinions that people nominate me for. No one can nominate me for being a dirty babes, I’m far from that – no one can come for me in regards to cleaning.” In terms of the cash prize, she said: “I have a friend who passed away this year, I have known him since I was seven years old – I would give some on behalf of him to charity.” The rest she’d give to food banks and use to fund a masters.

Izaaz

open image in gallery Izaaz in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Londoner Izaaz, who’s originally from Swansea, is 29 and a sales consultant. Like lots of the housemates, he said he will most likely get evicted for not “beating around the bush”. He has big plans for if he wins the prize money. He said: “I have a five-year-old son. If I was single, I’d probably spend it on enjoying a few things. £100,000 is a lot of money and a good amount of money to try and stabilise a better future. I would use it to help my son as he grows older.”

Sarah

open image in gallery Sarah in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Sarah is a 27-year-old spa account manager from Shrewsbury and she’s on the show to do “one more crazy thing” before she settles down with her partner. On what she could get booted out of the Big Brother house for, she said: “Being too loud, being annoying and being messy.” If she won the cash, she’d have her dream wedding, go on a nice holiday and start her own business.

Marcello

open image in gallery Marcello in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

East Londoner Marcello is 34. He’s a youth mentor who likes to rap, and he said he’d love to have a romance on the show. He did admit, though, that he “can wind people up”. On what might surprise people about him, Marcello said: “I love education. I love space. I think they’ll be surprised by the depth of my character.” If he wins the £100,000, he said: “I would treat my mum and my grandma. They’ve been there for me through thick and thin and have always supported me. I would love to take them away, look after them. After that, I’d love to create some security for myself.”

Dean

open image in gallery Dean in ‘Big Brother' ( ITV )

Dean, 35, is a barber from east London and he’s been a fan of the show for “the longest time”. He said he’s a “big softie” but added: “I’ll probably be nominated because I can be annoying. Sometimes if there’s a silence I like to fill it. I’ll probably get nominated for talking too much.” If he wins, he’ll spend the money on taking a six-month sabbatical and going on “many holidays”. “I’d like to potentially start my own shop,” he said. “I would also like to give some to my brother so I could give my nephew the best education possible.”