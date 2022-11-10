Jump to content

‘Poor Ed Sheeran, the end of his career’: Christopher Biggins jokes about Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celebrity debut

Megan Graye
Thursday 10 November 2022 10:27
Comments
Sean Walsh reacts to Matt Hancock entering I'm A Celeb jungle

Christopher Biggins has joked that Ed Sheeran’s career is over after Matt Hancock sung his song on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

On Wednesday’s (9 November) episode of the show, Hancock made his highly anticipated entrance into the jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

While speaking with Walsh, Hancock asked him about the meaning behind his neck tattoo.

Walsh explained that the tattoo represented Blink-182, who he said was his favourite band.

In return, Walsh then asked what music Hancock was into he replied: “Quite mainstream… I’m not going to put a tattoo of Ed Sheeran on my neck,” Hancock responded.

Hancock proceeded to sing Sheeran’s 2017 hit song “Perfect”.

“You between my arms… barefoot on the grass… don’t get me singing… listening to my favourite song…… What’s it called? ‘Perfect’? I love it.”

The episode prompted Christopher Biggins to make a joke while appearing on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday 10 November).

Biggins appeared as a contestant in the show back in 2007 and went on to win the series.

“Poor Ed Sheeran - that’s the end of his career,” he laughed while being interviewed on the show.

Presenter Dec also joked that the artist would be “gutted” to know of Hancock’s fandom while Ant laughed.

In other I’m a Celebrity news, contestant Boy George was brought to tears after Hancock’s entry into the jungle.

He told of how his mother had been severly ill in the pandemic and how he wasn’t able to visit her while she was in the hospital.

“You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die,” the musican said to presenter Scarlette Douglas.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

“It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in,” he added.

Follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.

