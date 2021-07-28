The family of Bob Odenkirk have given an update on the actor’s condition after he collapsed while filming.

Odenkirk was filming a scene on Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul when he “went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance,” TMZ reported on Tuesday night (27 July).

On Wednesday afternoon Odenkirk’s representative gave an update, saying the actor was in a “stable condition” after “experiencing a heart relate incident”, Variety reported

The representative said: “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

His son Nate tweeted saying: “He’s going to be okay.”

Earlier in the day, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sent well wishes to their former Breaking Bad co-star.

On Instagram, Paul shared a picture of Odenkirk and wrote: “I love you my friend”.

Cranston shared a picture of him with Odenkirk and wrote: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

The actor has received a huge amount of support over on social media from fans and actors alike. Odenkirk’s co-star Michael McKean tweeted his support for Odenkirk, writing: “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother.”

David Cross, Odenkirk’s regular comedy partner, tweeted: “I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

Elijah Wood added: “Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok.”