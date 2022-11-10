Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy George’s childhood friend predicts what will happen with Matt Hancock

‘He’s going to have that conversation that the rest of the nation want,’ DJ Fat Tony said

Megan Graye
Thursday 10 November 2022 12:08
Comments
Boy George wipes tears following Matt Hancock joining campmates in the jungle

Boy George’s friend, DJ Fat Tony, has said the musician’s reaction to Matt Hancock entering the jungle was genuine.

On Wednesday night (9 November), Hancock joined the jungle with comedian Seann Walsh, to the shock of their fellow contestants.

On screen, Boy George was upset by the revelation:“You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die,” he told presenter Scarlette Douglas.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine… I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him.”

“It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in,” he added.

Recommended

Boy George also broke down in tears while addressing the camera privately, saying: “If I had lost my mum, I would go. And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do?

“I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong,” he added.

"That’s really George, the tears, they weren’t put on for the camera,” Fat Tony said, reacting to George crying while speaking on Lorraine this morning (10 November).

"That whole situation, he’s speaking for a nation,” he continued. “George is one of those people that doesn’t harbour [how he feels], he’ll voice it to a few people, then he’ll go and voice it [to Hancock].”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

"I give him two more days before he expresses his feelings to Matt Hancock,” he predicted. "He’s going to have that conversation that the rest of the nation want.”

Fat Tony also said Boy George’s conversation with Hancock would be an “intelligent” rather than a “confrontational” one.

Also in last night’s episode, Charlene White of Loose Women grilled Hancock over his decision to join the show.

Recommended

You can follow along here for live I’m a Celebrity updates.

I’m a Celebrity airs at 9pm on ITV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in