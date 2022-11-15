Jump to content

I’m a Celeb viewers accuse ‘childish’ Boy George of ‘stirring’ drama with Matt Hancock over potatoes

Viewers defended the politician over his actions as camp leader

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 15 November 2022 07:50
Comments
Boy George says 'worm' Matt Hancock showing true colours after being voted camp leader

I’m a Celeb viewers have accused “childish” Boy George of picking a fight with Matt Hancock.

On Monday night’s (14 November) episode of the hit ITV reality series, the singer was assigned cleaning duties by new camp leader Hancock and his deputy Charlene White.

The former health secretary – whose controversial arrival to the jungle left Boy George in tears – asked the musician whether the side of potatoes could be washed before they were cooked.

George became angry at the request and accused his fellow campmate of “kicking off”. Behind Hancock’s back, he said: “You f***ing clean them.”

Viewers, however, have defended Hancock and suggested that the “Karma Chameleon” singer overreacted and is “looking for a row”.

“Boy George is a joke. The suggestion of washing the potatoes was said perfectly politely and George starts stirring it: “Matt is kickin’ off…’” said one viewer.

Another added: “The drama George is trying to cause is childish!” while a third person wrote: “I’m no fan of Matt but him asking nicely to clean the potatoes and this grown man is crying over it?? Next.”

“Boy George likes twisting things so that he can b****. Matt just said they should wash the potatoes… wasn’t even an incident for Boy George to complain about,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “Can’t believe I’m siding with Matt Hancock but not sure why Boy George had to pull a strop over washing potatoes.”

Elsewhere during Monday night’s (14 November) episode of I’m a Celeb, Mike Tindall told a story involving him “s***-dropping” in front of his mother-in-law Princess Anne.

Chris Moyles also spoke out about Nick Grimshaw taking over his Radio 1 show, stating that the transition was handled “so badly”.

You can follow live updates from I’m a Celeb here. The series returns at 9pm tonight.

