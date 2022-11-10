Boy George was visibly emotional as Matt Hancock entered the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp for the first time.

The singer recalled how he was scared his mother would die in hospital at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, when Hancock was health secretary.

“Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do? I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong,” Boy George privately told the Bush Telegraph.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.