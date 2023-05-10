Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brian Cox has divulged one element of playing Succession character Logan Roy that dampened his experience.

The actor portrayed the fearsome and charismatic patriarch for the majority of the series, before making an unexpected exit in the third episode of season four.

Cox has become a globally recognisable figure due to the popularity of the show, on which he plays the Waystar Royco boss and father of Connor, Kendall, Roman and Shiv.

In a new interview with The Times, the esteemed performer admitted that the fact that many more people are familiar with him is one of the major drawbacks of the role.

“Having played Logan Roy, I resent the fact, or I’m sad about the fact, that I’ve lost my anonymity, which was one of the things that served me well,” he told the publication.

“It’s one of the great roles and there’s nothing I can do about it. You get hoisted by your own petard. Hopefully I’m not going to be defined by it, but we’ll see.”

Prior to Succession, Cox had built a long career as a classical and Shakespearean actor on stage. He also starred in films such as Braveheart, Troy and Red.

Elsewhere in the interview, published on Wednesday (10 May), Cox stated that part of his reasons for wanting to move on from Succession was to return to the stage.

“I keep going back because that’s the real test of your mettle,” he explained.

The 76-year-old has spoken out previously on the ways that Logan Roy has influenced his daily life. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show, Cox had an instance of what he called the “Logan Roy disease”.

Meanwhile, on Succession, the characters continue to adapt to life without Logan. You can read The Independent’s review and recap of the latest episode here.