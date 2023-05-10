Brian Cox baffles Succession fans with Emmy decision: ‘Classic Logan’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Succession fans are expressing confusion over Brian Cox’s Emmys 2023 decision.

It has been reported that the actor, who played Logan Roy in the HBO drama, will put himself forward for consideration in the leading actor category.

This comes despite the fact Cox only starred in three episodes of the ongoing season three.

After Variety’s report, fans of the show are highlighting the fact that Cox’s potential nomination might spell trouble for his co-stars, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, who have both been submitted for the same category.

Cox’s bid will mark the first time three stars from the same show have been nominated in the leading actor category – and many fans are concerned that, should they all be successful in earning a nod, it will split the vote too much, and none of the them will win.

In 2005, the leading actress category saw three stars from Desperate Housewives nominated. Felicity Huffman ended up beating Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross that year.

Many reacted to the news, with some quipping that Cox was channeling his inner Logan. “Classic Logan, not giving up the seat for his kids,” one user wrote, with another adding: “I love this guy, but he’s been in two episodes let’s be for real.”

However, while Cox’s submission might cause tension in the leading actor category, it undoubtedly paves the way for Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom Wambsgans, to take home his first Emmy.

Will Brian Cox’s Emmys decision lead to victory for Matthew Macfadyen? (Sky)

With no Cox and no Culkin competing in the supporting actor categories, it will cement the actor as a favourite – especially following his performance in the latest episode of the series.

The 2023 Emmy nominations will be announced on 13 July, and the ceremony will take place in September.

In a new interview, Cox has revealed the one thing about his time on the series that dampened his experience.