Sex and the City author criticises show for not being feminist

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has criticised the popular series based on her book for its depiction of women.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bushnell said fans of the show shouldn’t try and live like the characters played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Bushnell elaborated: “The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways.”

She then added: “We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less when you have to rely on a man.”

Bushnell went on to criticise the message of the hugely popular HBO show that spawned two movies: “The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.”

A revival of the original series, And Just Like That... is set to debut on HBO Max in December and sees Parker, Davis and Nixon return to their roles of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda respectively.

Cattrall is not returning for the revival due to her poor relationship with Parker.

Bushnell defended Parker for not coming back: “I absolutely love Kim. But it seems she wants to do other things, and she doesn’t feel like doing the show. Maybe she doesn’t want to be that character anymore.”

Despite not knowing anything about the upcoming series, Bushnell said she was planning on tuning in: “Of course I’m going to watch it … I hope it runs for six seasons. I get paid a little bit of money.”

(Getty Images)

And Just Like That... will consist of 10 30 minute episodes and will premiere on the streaming service, HBO Max in December.