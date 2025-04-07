Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 launch – LIVE: Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer lead this year’s rumoured cast

A new cohort of stars are gearing up to enter the famous house

Katie Rosseinsky
Monday 07 April 2025 16:03 BST
Comments
Most iconic Celebrity Big Brother moments

Celebrity Big Brother is back on our screens, and a new crowd of famous faces is getting ready to spend the next few weeks living under constant scrutiny, with their every move, meltdown and ill-advised remark broadcast to the nation.

The official line-up of stars will be confirmed when the launch episode kicks off at 9pm tonight on ITV but, as ever, there are plenty of rumours swirling round as to who will be taking part in the star-studded social experiment.

Reports suggest that the likes of EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, former talk show host Trisha Goddard, retired Olympic athlete Daley Thompson and former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant will be entering the CBB house.

Also rumoured to be joining the line-up are Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, American pop star Jojo Siwa and singer Chesney Hawkes.

And perhaps the biggest name to sign up is actor and Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke, the 72-year-old star of The Wrestler and 9 ½ Weeks, who is reportedly the highest-paid of this year’s contestants, securing a rumoured £500,000 fee.

Will this eclectic line-up of celebs make for television gold? And which star will end up winning over viewers?

Who's on the line-up of Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

First things first, who is rumoured to be taking part this time around? As ever, we won’t know for certain until the launch show kicks off tonight, but the rumour mill is already in overdrive. Here are some of the names who are thought to have signed up...

