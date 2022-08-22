Too Large For Love: Channel 4 documentary about people with ‘extra-large penises’ to air for 40th anniversary
Casting call was posted for show last month
Channel 4 will air a documentary about people with very large penises as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.
On Monday (22 August), the network announced a season of programmes in keeping with the channel’s “radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots” to mark its birthday.
Among the shows is a documentary titled Too Large for Love, which shows a “hidden minority of men who have an extra-large penis” that is “ruining their lives”.
A casting call was posted online for the show last month, saying that the broadcaster was looking for participants over the age of 18 of any sexuality or ethnicity who have a large penis.
The advert read: “A recent survey found that nearly half of the male population wish they had a bigger penis. So, a bigger penis, a better life, right? Well, not always.
“A brand new documentary is to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it effects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need.”
Production company Spun Gold said they were looking to speak to people with both positive and negative experiences of having a large penis.
In 2020, Channel 4 documentary Me and My Penis became the first programme to show an erect penis on UK terrestrial television.
Also among the newly announced programming is a satirical musical about the life of Prince Andrew written by and starring comedian Kieran Hodgson.
Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said the shows “a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air”.
“If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully,” he added.
