Charlize Theron’s three-word defence of drag queens

Charlize Theron has said she will “f*** anybody up” who opposes drag queens.

The Bombshell actor, 47, made the comments during a Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, speaking out against what she called the “incredibly stupid” proposed anti-drag bills that have been sweeping US states.

Speaking at the event, alongside fellow stars Elizabeth Banks, Jesse Eisenberg and Sarah Silverman, Theron said: “We love you, queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you. I will f*** anybody up who’s trying to f*** with anything with you guys.

“There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen. Because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person.”

She added: “Please support all the great organisations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”

Actor couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick also recently protested against the anti-drag bills on TikTok, where they danced to the Taylor Swift hit “Karma” in matching shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Drag is an art and drag is a right”.

Since the beginning of this year, dozens of bills have been filed in states across America, targeting drag performances.

Tennessee was the first to pass its bill into law in March, barring “adult cabaret performances” on public property or in places where they might be within view of children.

The bill bans “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers”. Violators may face misdemeanor or even felony charges.

Last month, US artist Lizzo also defied Tennessee’s controversial drag ban by welcoming drag performers onstage during her concert in Knoxville.

Addressing thousands of fans in the crowd, Lizzo noted that she received requests to cancel her shows in Tennessee following Gov Bill Lee’s ban on public drag performances.

While the ban was signed into law in March, a federal judge has since put a temporary hold on the ban citing First Amendment issues.