Chet Hanks responds to Eric André calling him ‘emotionally disturbed’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chet Hanks has hit back at Eric André, who recently accused him of “breaking” the crew during a guest appearance on his show.

The 39-year-old comic hosts The Eric André Show, an absurdist unscripted sketch programme that parodies late-night talk shows. It features interviews with celebrities and celebrity impersonators, interspersed with chaotic man-on-the-street-type segments.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, André recalled Hanks, the 32-year-old son of Hollywood icons Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, allegedly engaging in “dangerous” behaviour while on set of the Adult Swim series.

Shortly after the interview was published (on 14 March), Hanks responded to André, labelling him “emotionally disturbed”.

“Had no idea you were such a p***y,” Hanks wrote, tagging him in an Instagram Story.

Hanks then followed up with a subsequent video, sharing his side of the story.

“So Eric André invites me onto his show. I had never seen it before, so I started watching episodes. I see it’s on some weird outlandish troll s***, so I’m like, ‘Alright, cool, I’ll match that energy,’” he said.

“At one point, he has a dude come and jump a dirt bike on the stage. Well, he must not have known that I ride dirt bikes because I picked that s*** up and start riding it around the set.

“Everybody’s like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. You could get hurt!’ I’m like, ‘Chill I just popped a little wheelie.’ I put the bike down. Now he wants to come out and talk s*** about me? You must’ve just not liked the fact that I outshined you on your own f***ing show,” Hanks added.

Eric André and Chet Hanks (Getty Images)

“There’s a lot of f***ing weirdos in Hollywood, but I didn’t think you were one of them,” he continued. “I thought you were funny and cool, but turns out you’re just a p***y.”

The Independent has contacted André’s representative for comment.

In addition to Hanks, Tom and Rita also share Colin, 45, Elizabeth, 40, and Truman, 27.

Hanks has struggled with substance abuse in the past, entering rehab several times and getting sober in 2018.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

During an interview in November 2022, he revealed his parents sent him to a wilderness programme for “troubled teens”.

Hanks generated citicism in 2021 for a number of outlandish statements, including saying that the world would experience a “white boy summer” that year.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.