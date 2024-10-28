Chris McCausland reveals biggest fear as Strictly’s first blind contestant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Strictly star Chris McCausland has opened up about the pressures of being the show’s first blind contestant and revealed his biggest fear because of it.

The 47-year-old comedian has fast become a fan-favourite for his short quips and witty retorts. As well as his personality, he’s impressed judges with his dance performances alongside partner Dianne Buswell. The pair have been scoring fairly high results across the series so far, although last week’s performance had McCausland worried he would be voted off.

Toyah Willcox even advised her fellow contestants if they wanted to win, “get rid of Chris!” and faced backlash as a result. While public figures such as Lord Alan Sugar caused controversy by appearing to call one of his performances a “gimmick”.

“There’s no hiding from the fact that I am doing this not being able to see where I am or what I am doing,” he told The Times. “It’s nice that they acknowledge that.”

As well as the accessibility challenges of the competition, McCausland revealed his biggest fear in the contest.

“I always find it quite overwhelming at the end of the dances — for various reasons, but if I drop Dianne on her head I can’t really style that out,” he explained. “So the release of the nerves, and the audience reaction, I have to take a moment.”

However, he said he appreciated that he doesn’t get special treatment because of his disability.

“I think it’s also good that Craig [Revel Horwood] maintains his character on it and criticises me. I poke him back with a stick and see what I get out of him. I’m good with that. That’s what the show is.”

McCausland is partnered with Dianne Buswell ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Although he has become beloved for his personality, he reiterated that he did not want to be known as the “fun” guy.

“Because if I come on the air and because of my blindness I fail, that’s no good for anyone,” he continued. “The whole point of being here is to surprise people, to represent people and maybe expose people to somebody they might think would be incapable of doing these things.”

Commenting on perceptions of himself as inspirational, he said: “If you’ve got a disability you have to show so much perseverance and creativity and problem-solving just day to day. There are so many people out there capable of way more than the opportunities they are given.

“For me, it’s about representing that community. I hugely put myself out of my comfort zone to do something that I didn’t know I’d be able to do. And so if that inspires people to have a go at something then I’m good with that.”