Strictly’s Chris McCausland opens up on ‘hell’ week as he reveals exit fears

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chris McCausland described training for his Halloween Samba as “hell”.

The show’s first blind contestant and partner Diane Buswell were marked a total of 26 out of 40 on Saturday’s show (26 October), receiving only a mark of five from judge Craig Revel Horwood, who said his movement was “too bouncy”.

Speaking after his performance, Chris told host Claudia Winkleman: “The samba and Halloween perfectly matched, it’s been hell.

“There’s so many things you’ve got to do with the bottom part of your body.”

Diane added: “This was the hardest dance to describe.”

Chris then spoke of his exit fears after revealing two couples had been dumped from the competition after performing the samba.