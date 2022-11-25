Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Moyles reveals weight loss after I’m a Celebrity

‘I’ve lost a stone and a half!’ Moyles revealed

Tom Murray
Friday 25 November 2022 18:25
Comments
Chris Moyles 'gutted' to be less popular than Matt Hancock after being voted out of jungle

Chris Moyles has revealed how much weight he lost during his time on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The ITV show is famous for causing substantial weight loss among contestants as they subsist on a sparse diet of rice and beans between infrequent treats.

Moyles became the sixth campmate to be voted out of the jungle during Thursday (24 November) night’s episode.

The DJ spoke about his weight loss from the show with Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Friday (25 November).

“I got weighed right at the beginning in isolation and it’s the first thing you do when you come out, so yes, I lost weight!” the star said.

Recommended

“I’ve lost a stone and a half!” 1.5 stone is equivalent to 9.5 kilograms or 21 pounds.

Chris Moyles on ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’

(ITV/Shutterstock)

Moyles had already lost a significant amount of weight since his days at BBC Radio 1, a subject that he addressed on I’m a Celeb.

“Most people know me as the fat DJ from Radio 1,” Moyles said during his introduction to the reality show.

During his time on the show, Moyles was one of Matt Hancock’s biggest critics over his appearance on the show while remaining an active Member of Parliament.

Recommended

In Thursday’s episode, Moyles branded Hancock a “funny little fish” for taking “no interest” in his life. The radio host added that he was “gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me” after being voted off the show.

I’m a Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in