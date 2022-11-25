Chris Moyles reveals weight loss after I’m a Celebrity
‘I’ve lost a stone and a half!’ Moyles revealed
Chris Moyles has revealed how much weight he lost during his time on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.
The ITV show is famous for causing substantial weight loss among contestants as they subsist on a sparse diet of rice and beans between infrequent treats.
Moyles became the sixth campmate to be voted out of the jungle during Thursday (24 November) night’s episode.
The DJ spoke about his weight loss from the show with Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Friday (25 November).
“I got weighed right at the beginning in isolation and it’s the first thing you do when you come out, so yes, I lost weight!” the star said.
“I’ve lost a stone and a half!” 1.5 stone is equivalent to 9.5 kilograms or 21 pounds.
Moyles had already lost a significant amount of weight since his days at BBC Radio 1, a subject that he addressed on I’m a Celeb.
“Most people know me as the fat DJ from Radio 1,” Moyles said during his introduction to the reality show.
During his time on the show, Moyles was one of Matt Hancock’s biggest critics over his appearance on the show while remaining an active Member of Parliament.
In Thursday’s episode, Moyles branded Hancock a “funny little fish” for taking “no interest” in his life. The radio host added that he was “gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me” after being voted off the show.
I’m a Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
