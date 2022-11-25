I’m a Celeb first look: Matt Hancock faces ‘cluster’ of spiders with Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock will take on a “cluster” of spiders in the next Bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

A first look at the Fallen Stars challenge shows Mike Tindall sitting above a tank of water answering questions from hosts Ant and Dec.

Correct answers will win the politician more time to grab stars inside a spider-infested box.

The former England rugby player was at a loss when asked what the “collective noun for a group of spiders” was.

He was promptly dunked into the water when he incorrectly guessed that it was a “clan.”

