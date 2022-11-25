Matt Hancock reveals how cabinet ministers get fired

Matt Hancock has explained how cabinet “reshuffle days” unfold after being asked by fellow I’m a Celeb campmate Chris Moyles

He said the “first thing” the prime minister would do is call those getting fired to their office at the House of Commons to break the news face-to-face.

“Then, they go into Downing Street and they call people in, in order of seniority,” he said, adding a whiteboard with all the cabinet positions is then reworked.

“It is literally a reshuffle, as in they’re moving names across this whiteboard.”

