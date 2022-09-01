Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause went on a rant about one of her realtor colleagues after shooting the show’s forthcoming sixth season.

On Instagram, Stause accused her unnamed costar of inventing drama between them in order to get more screen time on the show.

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” Stause wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday (1 September).

“But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it [clown emoji].”

In a second post, the 41-year-old reality star added that she kept “screenshots” for incidents such as these.

“Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you [eye-roll emoji],” she wrote.

Chrishell Stause Instagram Story (Chrishell Stause/Instagram)

“I hate fake [poop emoji] If you want camera time – JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle [shrug emoji].”

Stause concluded by warning her colleagues not “to come for people I love or my business”. She addressed the audience directly, stating that fans will be able to “see who is [in] need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins”.

Chrishell Stause Instagram Story (Chrishell Stause/Instagram)

While the costar on the receiving end of Stause’s ire remains unnamed, two new realtors will join the cast of the show for its sixth and seventh seasons – including model Bre Tiesi, who is the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s children.

Tiesi, 31, and Nicole Young have joined the other women of the Oppenheim Group, who deal with multi-million-dollar property listings in LA.

Christine Quinn, meanwhile, announced that she will not be returning for the sixth season – much to the chagrin of some fans of the show.

A release date has not yet been announced for Selling Sunset season six.