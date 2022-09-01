Jason Oppenheim says he’s ‘more open to being a husband’ with new girlfriend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has revealed that he is “more open to being a husband” now that he is in a new relationship.

Broker Oppenheim, 45, split with his reality TV co-star Chrishell Stause, 41, in December last year after five months of dating.

The pair cited wanting different things for the split, after Stause had been clear that she wanted children and Oppenheim was on the fence.

However, Oppenheim has revealed that he is not afraid of commitment after recently making his red carpet debut with new girlfriend, model Marie-Lou Nurk.

“I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now,” Oppenheim told People.

“I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Nurk. So it just makes it easy for us.”

Nurk, 25, added: “I think for the next 10 years, I’m good. And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet.”

Oppenheim added that Stause and Nurk have met, and that Stause is “super supportive” of his new relationship.

“Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We’re both in love and happy for each other,” he added.

Of his relationship with Stause, Oppenheim said: “"I just think I let the relationship down. I knew what she wanted from the beginning, and she was very upfront and honest about what she was looking for.”

Oppenheim revealed that he and Nurk first met when he was vacationing in Mykonos, Greece with his twin brother Brett.

“I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell,” he added.

During the reunion episode of season five of Selling Sunset in May, Stause confirmed she was in a new relationship with Australian rapper, G Flip.