I’m a Celeb fans say the same thing as Coleen Rooney uncovers major deception

I’m a Celebrity viewers have been left stunned after Coleen “Wagatha Christie” Rooney appeared to detect the ruse that is being pulled at the “Jungle Junkyard” by Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.

The Love Island star, 33, and priest, 62, joined the existing campmates on Thursday’s episode, including Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Tulisa Contostavlos, Alan Halsall, and Oti Mabuse.

Higgins and Coles have been kept mostly separate from the other stars, who are staying in the main camp. The latecomers have been assigned luxury accommodation in the misleadingly named “Jungle Junkyard,” which they’ve been told to keep secret from the other campmates and act like the conditions are much, much worse and are going without food.

Dean McCullough has since been added into the mix at the junkyard as part of a twist, at the end of Friday’s Bushtucker Trial, where he and Danny Jones got eight stars but one of them had to leave the main camp for the smaller one.

Higgins and Coles selected the Radio One DJ to join them in the junkyard, which left him gobsmacked after he saw that the camp contained a bath and a king-size bed, among other luxuries.

Main camp found it in the goodness of their hearts to give up some of their dinner, with Rooney and Danny Jones volunteering to deliver the goods to the “Jungle Junkyard” first-hand to check in on Maura, Richard and Dean.

When Rooney and Jones returned back to the main camp, they updated their fellow campmates on the “Jungle Junkyard” conditions, raising suspicions that not everything was meeting the eye.

Speaking to the Bush Telegraph afterwards, Rooney said: “I came out of there not convinced that they were living in those conditions.”

Viewers immediately began to praise Rooney for figuring out what was going on, referencing her infamous “Wagatha Christie” court case with Rebekah Vardy.

“Coleen Rooney sussing them out!? She really IS Wagatha Christie,” said one viewer.

“Not Coleen saying the other camp aren’t telling the truth and that she’s got a funny feeling about it??? She really is Wagatha Christie,” said another.

“Coleen wasn’t called Wagatha Christie for nothing,” joked another.

( ITV/Getty )

On Monday’s episode (18 November), the 38-year-old addressed the infamous “Wagatha Christie” court case against Vardy, which she said left her “ashamed”.

Vardy, who writes a regular column for The Sun newspaper, has now mocked Rooney when giving her first opinions on Sunday’s premiere show, which she called an “amazing opening”.“I have to say, I think it’s the best one so far,” wrote the 42-year-old. “So what did we have? We had disgusting cocktails. We had cockroaches, skydiving, kangaroo anus for dinner, blind Barry and an amazing trouser snake.”

Vardy added: “And I almost forgot to mention, Coleen sank in the river twice. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”