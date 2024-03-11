Comic Relief: How to watch Red Nose Day 2024, what time is it on and who is hosting?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Nose Day is here again, with millions expected to tune in to the annual telethon organised to raise funds for the charity Comic Relief.

Viewers can expect hilarious sketches, live performances, surprises and prizes as Comic Relief: Funny for Money is expected to “entertain, enthral and bring smiles to the nation”.

It will also mark Sir Lenny Henry’s final year hosting the show after 39 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about Red Nose Day 2024.

When is Red Nose Day?

This year’s Comic Relief: Funny for Money will air on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Friday 15 March from 7pm until 10pm.

The event, launched in 1985, will be celebrating its 39th year.

Speaking about his final appearance, Henry said: “This year the show is going to be chock-a-block full of content and all of your favourite presenters.

“It will probably be the best night of my life because it’s my last year hosting and I know there’s going to be loads of surprises and fun in store. You have to tune in for that!”

(BBC)

Who is hosting?

Henry will be joined by Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan and David Tennant, with Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey making their Red Nose Day Night of TV debut.

However, many other stars will also be dropping in throughout the evening including Alan Partridge (played by Steve Coogan), Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Chris Evans.

The cast of W1A will reunite after seven years to find Henry’s replacement in a special audition process. Stars including Sir Mo Farah, Tom Davis, Richard Madeley and Wynne Evans will face the panel to see if they have what it takes to fill Henry’s shoes.

TV legends Lorraine Kelly, Pudsey, Bluey, Chesney Hawkes and Rustie Lee also make appearances.

Other familiar faces to make guest appearances will be darts sensation Luke Littler and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis. Viewers can also expect an all-star line up in The Traitors: The Movie, which will be aired during the special.

What TV specials will air?

Comic Relief programming starts on Monday (11 March) with Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs the Arctic, which sees Sara Davies, Vicky Pattison, Alex Scott and Laura Whitmore trek across the Arctic in a bid to raise money for Comic Relief.

Blue Peter will become Red Peter for Red Nose Day on Friday (15 March) at 5pm and Lenny Henry will read the CBeebies Bedtime Story on Friday at 6:50pm.

The main TV special, Comic Relief: Funny for Money will air live from Salford on Friday at 7pm.

Along with a star-studded audition process to find Sir Lenny Henry’s replacement host, Alan Partridge returns with a very special guest on his regional radio show for the special.

The cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical, will perform a medley and celebrities from across the nation will put their comedy bones to the test by telling jokes.

Chris Evans and CarFest have announced they will be donating an Aston Martin – the same model featured in the James Bond film Die Another Day – for one lucky winner to win on the night.

At 10pm the laughter moves over to BBC Two for more skits and musical guests in Comic Relief: More Funny for Money, before returning to BBC One at 10:40pm for a very special tribute show, Comic Relief: A Whole Lotta Lenny, celebrating Sir Lenny Henry, hosted by Alex Jones.

How to donate

You can donate to Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day campaign by visiting bbc.co.uk/rednoseday.

This year’s Red Noses are available from Amazon, or supporters can visit TK Maxx to get hold of one of the Red Nose Day T-shirt and sweatshirt fashion collection, featuring characters from the iconic Aardman family – including Wallace and Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Morph and Feathers McGraw.