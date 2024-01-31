Sir Lenny Henry has revealed he will host Comic Relief for the final time this year, before stepping down to “hand over the reins to the new generation”.

The comedian, who co-founded the charity with director Richard Curtis in 1985, said it was time for “new faces” after nearly 40 years at the helm.

“I think it is time to hand on to the new generation,” Sir Lenny told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning (31 January).

“There are all these new wonderful comedians... those guys, or women, should be hosting Comic Relief now.”

He added that he will still be involved with the BBC fundraising telethon, just not hosting on the night.