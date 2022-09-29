Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A deleted scene from House of the Dragon episode six has fans speculating over Daemon Targaryen’s sexuality.

In the episode, the prince (played by Matt Smith) is residing in Pentos with his wife, Laena Velaryon and their two daughters, Baela and Rhaena.

However, in one scene during dinner, Daemon grabs a male server and pulls him in close to whisper something in his ear.

On Tuesday (27 September), fan account “Out of Context House of the Dragon” tweeted a screenshot from a since-deleted behind-the-scenes featurette shared by HBO Max España, HBO Max’s verified Spanish account.

The scene shows Daemon and the server huddled in an intimate position as a figure that appears to be his wife looks on.

While Daemon’s sexuality is never confirmed in George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood, it has been hinted at in the show previously.

(Twitter)

In episode five, before the 10-year time jump occurred in the show, Daemon told a young Laena: “Has anybody ever told you you’re nearly as pretty as your brother?”

And in the brothel scene where Daemon takes his niece Rhaenyra, male figures performing sex acts with each other are also shown.

“This actually makes sense,” one fan on Twitter commented. “The duality of dragons. And them taking what they want. Dragons are freedom and liberation. Flame is changeable. So I think all Targaryens are theoretically bisexual. Westerosi culture just doesn’t agree with it.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Not surprised when they were in the brothel you could kinda tell Daemon was into everything going on,” another agreed.

The Independent has reached out to HBO for comment regarding the deleted scene.

Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

House of the Dragon introduced its first canonically queer characters in episode five, revealing Ser Joffrey Lonmouth as Laenor Velaryon's secret lover before violently killing him off in the same episode.

Meanwhile, Alicent Hightower actor Emily Carey recently addressed suggestions that she and Rhaenyra star Milly Alcock were “queerbaiting” with their characters.

She previously said the two are “a little bit in love” but added: “If you want to read into it and see it like that, do it. If you want to see them as more than friends, do it. If you don’t, then don’t.”

House of the Dragon continues Sundays in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.