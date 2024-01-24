Jon Stewart makes surprise return to The Daily Show for US presidential election
Stewart will host on Monday nights, with correspondents behind the desk for the rest of the week
Jon Stewart has announced he will make a surprise return to The Daily Show.
The late night host, 61, left the long-running show in 2015.
However, as Deadline reports, he will return on 12 February to become the series’ regular Monday night host for the duration of the 2024 US Presidential election cycle.
The rest of the week will be hosted by Daily Show correspondents, including Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper.
More to follow
