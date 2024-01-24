Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jon Stewart makes surprise return to The Daily Show for US presidential election

Stewart will host on Monday nights, with correspondents behind the desk for the rest of the week

Kevin E G Perry
Wednesday 24 January 2024 17:17
Comments
Close
Jon Stewart criticises US political media

Jon Stewart has announced he will make a surprise return to The Daily Show.

The late night host, 61, left the long-running show in 2015.

However, as Deadline reports, he will return on 12 February to become the series’ regular Monday night host for the duration of the 2024 US Presidential election cycle.

The rest of the week will be hosted by Daily Show correspondents, including Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper.

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in