Trevor Noah signs off from The Daily Show for the last time

Trevor Noah bid an emotional goodbye to The Daily Show as he signed off from his final episode on Thursday, 8 December.

The comedian thanked the audience and paid tribute to the Black women in his life before saying farewell for the very last time.

“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat that sits behind it so thank you so much,” he said.

The show will try out several hosts before Comedy Central decides on a permanent replacement.

