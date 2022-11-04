Jump to content

Dan Levy explains how he knew it was the ‘right’ time to end Schitt’s Creek

Emmy-winning comedy came to an end after its sixth season in 2020

Inga Parkel
Friday 04 November 2022 16:53
Comments
Schitt's Creek season 6 trailer

Dan Levy has spoken about ending his beloved comedy Schitt’s Creek, revealing how he knew it was “right” to bring it to a close after its six-season run.

The Emmy-winning sitcom – which Levy co-created with and starred in alongside his real-life father Eugene Levy – follows the trials and tribulations of a once-wealthy family whose sudden bankruptcy forces them to move to a dilapidated town.

Speaking to Dua Lipa on the latest episode of her iHeartMeadia podcast, At Your Service, the 39-year-old multi-hyphenate recalled the decision to end the fan-favourite series as being “such a gut instinct”.

“I believe in the legacy of something. And I think in order to create legacy, you have to leave people wanting more,” Levy explained.

“I think the minute you overstay your welcome, or the minute you push it too far, people don’t return.”

Since Schitt’s Creek’s official farewell in 2020, Levy has gone on to act opposite Kristen Stewart in the 2020 holiday romcom Happiest Season and voice Chasten Barkley in Netflix’s animated comedy series Q-Force.

Next, he’s set to feature in the forthcoming season of Nextlix’s fan-favourite drama series Sex Education. Levy will portray Mr Molloy, Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) US course tutor at her new Ivy League college.

The Rosebud Motel, as seen in ‘Schitt’s Creek’

(Netflix)

When news of Levy’s casting broke, elated fans excitedly welcomed the actor to the show.

“This casting announce is a fanfiction that I wrote,” podcaster Fran Tirado wrote on Twitter.

“I JUST AUDIBLY GASPED,” added writer Amanda Parris.

Meanwhile, comedian Jenny Johnson tweeted, quite simply: “Oh f*** yes.”

iHeartMedia’s Dua Lipa: At Your Service releases new episodes every Friday.

