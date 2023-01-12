Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean has broken his finger just days before the new series begins.

Dean, who stars alongside long-term skating partner Jayne Torvill on the popular ITV reality series, shared the news with fans on social media.

The former professional skater posted a picture of his finger in a bandage, alongside the caption: “Yes broken.”

“We were trying the Iron Lotus, but ended up doing a Half Nelson,” he wrote, in a follow-up tweet. “Or did I just fall over a suitcase in the middle of the night.”

The “Iron Lotus” refers to a fictional figure skating move from the 2007 Will Ferrell comedy Blades of Glory.

Torvill and Dean rose to prominence during the 1984 Winter Olympics, when their figure skating routine set to Maurice Ravel's “Boléro” was awarded a gold medal.

The celebrity contestants for the new series of Dancing on Ice were announced back in October last year.

Among the famous faces competing on the show are reigning Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, reality TV star Joey Essex, former England footballer John Fashanu, and The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran.

Torvill and Dean are set to appear as usual on the judging panel, alongisde Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host.

In a recent interview, Kaneswaran credited his late bandmate Tom Parker with inspiring to sign up to compete in the series.

Dancing on Ice begins Sunday 15 January at 6.30pm on ITV.