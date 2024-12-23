Death in Paradise fans amazed at fact about show’s new lead actor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Death in Paradise returned to BBC television on Sunday for a Christmas special, with Don Gilet now playing the lead detective who impressed everyone with one real life fact about him.

The EastEnders and Shetland star was announced as the replacement for Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker for four and half years, back in May.

Gilet will play DI Mervin Wilson and becomes the first Black actor to play the lead role in the show, which began in 2011.

The hit drama is set in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie and focuses on the British detective inspector and his team of local police as they solve murder mysteries that shake the island.

Gilet, who has starred in many BBC TV shows including Holby City, Casualty and Doctor Who, began acting professionally in 1993 and many new fans are stunned to discover that he will turn 58 next month.

“You’re telling me Don Gilet is 57?! Get lost no he isn’t,” said one amazed Death in Paradise fan.

Another viewer said: “I just googled Don Gilet now that he’s Marvin Wilson in #DeathInParadise and we share the same birthday (although I’m a bit younger) but he also looks waaaaay younger than someone who’s going to be 58 next month!”

A third quipped: “Don Gilet is 57, folks.”

A fourth fan waxed lyrical about Gilet’s career but highlighted the difficult task ahead of him: “Whatever happens, let’s have some respect for Don Gilet. He’s an actor who has more than paid his dues, but stepping into a show that’s been running for 13 years, as the now 5th Inspector that’s daunting.”

Gilet as DI Mervin ( BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin )

In The Independent’s three-star review of the show’s Christmas special, critic Ed Power wrote that “Gilet is a great addition to the series” adding: “His phlegmatic, crotchety persona harks back to the OG Death in Paradise policeman abroad, Richard Poole (the harrumphing Ben Miller).”

Although Power praised Gilet’s performance, the episode’s storyline was less impressive.

“Where the instalment falls down is in its manically convoluted murder plot. You know that internet meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in which a wild-eyed Charlie Day stands in front of a cork-board map criss-crossed with red lines?”

“That is what this Death in Paradise storyline feels like, as the holidaying Wilson is asked to delay his return to London to help the local police investigate the double killing of two men, both dressed as Santa.”

Season 14 of Death in Paradise is expected to begin in the New Year.