Death in Paradise reveals first look at Don Gilet as show’s new lead detective

The BBC has shared a first look at the new lead detective in popular mystery series, Death in Paradise.

EastEnders and Shetland star Don Gilet was unveiled as the replacement for Ralf Little earlier this year. Little had starred as Detective Inspector Neville Parker in series 9 to 13 of the show, which has been running since 2011.

The hit BBC series, which focuses on the detective inspector from the UK and his police team solving murder mysteries that continue to shake the fictional island of Saint Marie, sees a new actor joining as DI every few years.

Gilet will make his debut as Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson in a feature-length Christmas special later this year, before a brand-new series in 2025. He is best known for playing Lucas Johnson in the long-running soap, as well as Jacob Harris in Sherwood and John Howell in Shetland.

Filming has wrapped in Guadeloupe, which will also see the return of regular faces including Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

“I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the Detective Inspector,” Gilet said.

“It’s been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew. I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold...”

When his casting was revealed back in May, Gilet had said that “being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands”.

He added, “This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

“Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”