‘GMB’ host has been caring for Draper ever since he contracted Covid in March 2020
Tributes are pouring in for Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, who has died, aged 56.
TV presenter Garraway has been caring for the former Labour Party adviser ever since he contracted Covid in the early stages of the pandemic.
In December, Draper suffered a heart attack that left him “fighting for his life” due to “the damage inflicted” by Covid”, which Garraway said caused “further complications”.
Garraway announced her husband’s death on Friday (5 January), writing: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.
“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”
Gordon Brown responds to death of ‘brilliant, creative’ Derek Draper
Former prime minister Gordon Brown is one of many high-profile figures to have expressed sadness following Derek Draper’s death.
On Friday, the Scottish politician wrote on X/Twitter: “So sad that after such a brave struggle Derek Draper has lost his life as a result of Covid.
“I will remember him as brilliant, creative and multitalented, and our thoughts are with Kate, Darcey and Billy. RIP Derek.”
A tribute to Derek Draper: A vigorous person who should be remembered for so much more than his suffering
In a tribute to Derek Draper, The Independent’s associate editor Sean O’Grady recalled first meeting him in the late Nineties during Draper’s time as a Labour staffer.
He wrote: “[Draper] was a young man working with Peter Mandelson in the New Labour project, during and after the 1997 election landslide – lively company, dedicated, thoughtful, and obviously gifted with a high level of what you might call ‘political intelligence’.”
You can read the tribute in full here:
Derek Draper: A vigorous person who should be remembered for more than his suffering
The abiding image most of the public have of Draper – the beloved husband of Kate Garraway – is of someone struggling incredibly hard against his frailty. Here, Sean O’Grady reflects on the career of a man who had a front-row seat for the New Labour project
Kate Garraway praised for documentaries about husband’s illness
Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver also hailed Garraway for her documentaries about their life with Draper‘s illness.
She said: “We all got to accompany Kate on this terrible journey through these amazing documentaries that she made.
“It was the darkest time of their lives, and yet she was still able to highlight the roles of carers everywhere today and my heart is just with them and so, so sorry to hear the news.”
In 2021, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.
She followed the special up with Caring For Derek, and had a third ITV documentary planned.
Kate Garraway to take leave of absence following death of husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway will take a leave of absence from her presenting roles on TV and radio following the death of husband, it is understood.
Broadcaster Carol Vorderman also sent her “thoughts & love” to Garraway and her family, adding: “Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much.”
ITV boss Kevin Lygo sends ‘heartfelt condolences' to Garraway
ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo also sent “heartfelt condolences” to Garraway on behalf of staff at the broadcaster who have worked with her over the years.
In a statement, channel boss Lygo said: “Everyone that has worked with Kate at ITV over the past few years are desperately saddened to hear this terrible news.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kate and Derek’s family and we will continue to offer our support in any way we can at this very difficult time.”
Piers Morgan shares photo of Draper and Garraway as he pays tribute
Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan also sent his “deepest love and condolences” to the family, sharing a photograph of the smiling couple on Instagram.
“A brilliantly clever and funny man who fought his covid health hell with such courage & resilience, helped every step of the way by his magnificent wife Kate whose loyal, loving, selfless devotion was truly astounding,” he wrote.
“This photo was taken when they attended my annual Christmas pub party in December 2019, just after Kate got back from doing I’m A Celebrity during which the country got to see at first hand what a brilliant marriage they had.
“They talked excitedly that night about renewing their wedding vows the following summer. But just three months later, Derek got the virus, was rushed to hospital, and their near four-year nightmare began.”
GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins on ‘desperately sad news’ of Derek Draper’s death
In her own post on Instagram, Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins wrote: “Such desperately sad news about Derek.
“It’s been an incredibly tough time for all the family & Kate has been so strong throughout all this – please send her your love & prayers so she knows we’re all here for her.”
