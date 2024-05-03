For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has issued a heartfelt message to his successor, EastEnders actor Don Gilet.

The BBC announced on Thursday (2 May) that Gilet will join the series as the new British detective inspector Mervin WiIson for the forthcoming 2025 season. DI Mervin will join the police force on Saint Marie, a fictional island continually plagued by murder mysteries.

Little, who played DI Neville Parker from series nine to 13, admitted he had been sitting on the casting news for several weeks, but was sworn to secrecy.

He told fans he was overjoyed by the news and addressed Gilet directly, telling the actor he will be “magnificent” in the role.

“The new detective is the wonderful Don Gilet! And I just wanna say, from me to you, Don, I hope you have the most wonderful time.

“It’s the most magical experience, and I just hope you just get everything out of it, and I wish you the best of luck,” said Little.

“I’m absolutely sure you’re gonna be magnificent. Cheers, mate.”

Gilet, who is best known for playing the reformed criminal-turned-preacher Lucas Johnson in the long-running soap EastEnders, said in a statement that getting the Death in Paradise felt like a precious jewel had been placed in his hands.

“This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated,” said Gilet.

Gilet is best known for playing reformed criminal-turned-preacher Lucas Johnson in ‘EastEnders’ ( @ralf.little via Instagram / Philippe Virapin / BBC )

At the close of the previous series, viewers saw Little’s character DI Neville reveal he was leaving the island to go travelling. Then, his love interest DS Florence Cassell (played by Joséphine Jobert), who he had long been pining for, returned to the show and the pair rekindled their budding romance.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

After a romantic walk on the beach, Florence and Neville decided that she would join him on his travels. The final frame of the series saw the pair sailing off into the sunset while holding hands.

Ralf Little in his final season of ‘Death in Paradise’ ( BBC )

The hit BBC series focuses on the detective inspector drafted in from the UK to join the Saint Marie police team solving murder mysteries that continue to shake the island. It typically sees a new male lead join as DI every few years.

Gilet will make his debut as Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson in a feature-length Christmas special later this year, before a brand-new series begins in 2025.

Filming has already commenced in Guadeloupe, with Gilet acting alongside returning Death in Paradise regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.