Eamonn Holmes says some ex-colleagues are ‘dead to me’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eamonn Holmes has claimed that some of his ex-colleagues are “dead” to him.

The presenter has previously spoken out against his former employer ITV, after leaving his role as a host of This Morning in 2021.

Speaking to co-host Isabel Webster on his GB Newsprogramme on Wednesday (18 January), Holmes suggested it was sometimes “good not to like people” and “good to have revenge”.

The subject came up during a discussion about Shakira’s recent “diss track” aimed at the singer’s ex, Gerard Pique.

“You talk a good game about this,” Webster told Holmes, on the subject of revenge. “You do, you talk a good game about it but actually, all the people in your life that you’ve had ding dongs with in the past, you’re on great terms with now when I think about it.”

Holmes admitted he was willing to “forgive and forget” certain personal grievances, referring to his past feud with presenter Anthea Turner.

However, he then added: “No, but there’s other people who are dead to me, who have got names that I can’t reveal.”

“Let’s not go there,” Webster interjected.

“That’s the thing, I think once you cross that... well, there are evil people,” Holmes continued.

“Let’s face it, there are evil people, there are. And in the fight against good and evil – which I am good – the only enemy you want is a defeated enemy.”

Eamonn Holmes, as seen on his GB News series ‘Breakfast with Eamonn & Isabel' (GB News)

The presenter did not, however, elaborate on who exactly these comments were alluding to.

Holmes hosted the Friday slot on This Morning for 14 years, alongside his wife, the presenter Ruth Langsford.

In 2021, the pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Holmes has publicly criticised ITV multiple times in the months since, on one occasion describing the broadcaster as “sly” in the way it handled the departure.

“No one explained anything to me,” he said. “I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”

A spokesperson for ITV responded: “This isn’t a version of events we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all the very best.”