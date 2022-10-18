Jump to content

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu said she was asked to host Love Island but turned it down

Maya Jama will host the next series of ‘Love Island’

Furvah Shah
Tuesday 18 October 2022 16:10
Maya Jama confirmed as the new host of Love Island

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has claimed she was offered the role of Love Island host, but turned it down.

Maya Jama will host the next season of the hit ITV dating show, after Laura Whitmore announced she was stepping down after two years in the role.

“I did get offered,” Cülcüloğlu said in an interview with PopSugar“I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am. And I said I’m not ready for it.”

The 28-year-old – who won the 2022 series alongside partner Davide Sanclimenti – said she felt she lacked the necessary experience and would want “proper training” before she took the role on.

“I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura,” she said.

Whitmore hosted Love Island for three seasons and announced her exit from the series 22 August, citing format and scheduling issues as the reason for her departure.

In a statement, she said: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands,” she added.

Jama, who has previously hosted ITV’s Don’t Hate the Playaz and BBC’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, will host when the show returns in 2023.

Jama said she “can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders”

In a statement, Jama said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

On Jama, Cülcüloğlu said: “She’s funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful. ITV have made a good choice with picking her, I think.”

Love Island will return in 2023 and is available to watch on ITV Hub.

