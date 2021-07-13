Emmy nominations 2021 – live: Latest predictions as The Crown and Mare of Easttown look set to dominate

Kate Winslet, Evan Peters and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley in ‘Mare of Easttown' (HBO)

The 2021 Emmy nominations will be announced today (13 July), with The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown all expected to dominate.

This year, the Emmys will highlight the best of what was an understandably abbreviated year in television, while almost all of last year’s major winners – among them Succession, Ozark and Euphoria – are out of contention due to the pandemic.

With those shows unable to produce and broadcast new episodes in time for the Emmy submission deadline, it means that this year’s nomination roster will be unusually led by first-timers. The Flight Attendant, Bridgerton and the Jean Smart comedy Hacks will all undoubtedly pick up an abundance of nods.

Schitt’s Creek, which won almost all the comedy awards at last year’s ceremony, is also now over, opening up the comedy categories as a result.

The nomination announcement, by This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine, can be watched below at 4.30pm UK time, but you should also follow all the latest developments in our live blog (also below) too!

The Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place on 19 September.