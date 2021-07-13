Emmy nominations 2021 – live: Latest predictions as The Crown and Mare of Easttown look set to dominate
Field is wide open in lieu of pandemic-affected hits like ‘Succession’, ‘Ozark’ and ‘Euphoria’
The 2021 Emmy nominations will be announced today (13 July), with The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown all expected to dominate.
This year, the Emmys will highlight the best of what was an understandably abbreviated year in television, while almost all of last year’s major winners – among them Succession, Ozark and Euphoria – are out of contention due to the pandemic.
With those shows unable to produce and broadcast new episodes in time for the Emmy submission deadline, it means that this year’s nomination roster will be unusually led by first-timers. The Flight Attendant, Bridgerton and the Jean Smart comedy Hacks will all undoubtedly pick up an abundance of nods.
Schitt’s Creek, which won almost all the comedy awards at last year’s ceremony, is also now over, opening up the comedy categories as a result.
The nomination announcement, by This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine, can be watched below at 4.30pm UK time, but you should also follow all the latest developments in our live blog (also below) too!
The Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place on 19 September.
Speaking of Jean Smart, Kevin E G Perry wrote a touching tribute to the Hacks star last month, charting her journey from under-the-radar character actor to “the Queen of TV”. Read it here...
One of the most interesting battles will be between Kaley Cuoco, the Big Bang Theory veteran who immediately jumped into the breakout hit The Flight Attendant, and comeback kid Jean Smart of Hacks, who has been riding a wave of career-best reviews of late. Both women are hotly tipped to lead the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category.
Expect this year’s line-up to be unusually streaming service-heavy. Disney Plus will probably make a major mark, with the zeitgeist-grabbing WandaVision expected to score a number of nods in the Limited Series categories, and The Mandalorian season two hoping to win Best Drama Series after being beaten by Succession last year.
This year’s nomination line-up will be live-streamed via the official Emmy Awards YouTube account, at 3.30pm UK time...
Hello! Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for this year’s Emmy nominations! It’ll be a stranger year than normal, with almost everything that won last year having been unable to make new episodes due to that pesky pandemic, but expect appearances from at least a handful of reliable big-hitters.
