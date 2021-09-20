The 2021 Emmys are just around the corner, with this year’s event seeing a limited amount of nominees gather in Los Angeles to accept their prizes and celebrate the best in television.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will be on hosting duties, and he plans to “bring a familiarity that comes with my brand of stand-up” to the ceremony. “I’m somebody you know,” he said. “I’m your cousin or your uncle, and we’re here to celebrate each other.”

Leading this year’s nominations are The Crown and The Mandalorian, which have both received 24 nods.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Emmys…

When are the 2021 Emmys?

The three-hour ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 19 September at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

Where will they air?

They will air on NBC in the US. If you’re a UK-based telly fan who’s hoping to catch the 2021 Emmys, then you can watch a very early morning livestream on the Emmys website, Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Who are the nominees?

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Bridgerton' (Netflix)

Several of the high-profile shows that dominated last year’s awards – including Succession, Ozark and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – haven’t been eligible due to the pandemic.

With those shows unable to produce and broadcast new episodes in time for the Emmy submission deadline, it means that this year’s nominee roster has been unusually led by first-timers, such as Bridgerton,

and The Underground Railroad.

This year’s nominations can be read in full here.

Who is attending?

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she will not be attending the Emmys because she doesnt want to risk her health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While last year’s ceremony was virtual, the TV Academy is taking safety precautions and cutting down the number of guests at this year’s in-person ceremony. The show is limited to around 600 attendees, meaning that each production nominated only gets a handful of invites.

Who is hosting?

Cedric the Entertainer (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer is taking over from Jimmy Kimmel as host. He is best known for starring with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, and for starring as Eddie Walker in Barbershop.

In a recent interview withThe New York Times, he said: “I’m there to do every job that a host is supposed to do. I may go and kick it with people. You may see me do a food-pass tray — have some crudités, my friend. Please, go in my closet, wear one of my jackets, you’re fine.”

On whether he was at all hesitant to host the event, he added: “My biggest thing was, was it going to be virtual again? A virtual situation doesn’t necessarily appeal to me as a live performer and a stand-up. I don’t know if that would have been as sexy.

“But it was planned to be back in a venue with people giving out awards, having a good time. It will still be socially distanced and responsible.”