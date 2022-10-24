Jump to content

‘White supremacy is terrorism’: Eric André responds to recent Kanye West remarks

‘I will never stop standing up for Jewish people and Black people,’ said comedian

Ellie Harrison
Monday 24 October 2022 17:38
Kanye West apologises for 'hurt and confusion' caused by antisemitic comments

Comedian Eric André has condemned Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks.

Over the past few weeks, the Donda artist has shared a number of antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories on social media and in recent interviews.

Posting on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (23 October), André wrote to his followers: “Do you really like Kanye’s music more than your own ethics and morals? Is music that f***ing special in general???? You’re that apathetic?!?!”

He added: “It’s time to change the f***ing channel. I beg of you to unfollow me if you want to disagree. I don’t want your money or attention or fandom. Please block me. I will never stop standing up for Jewish people and Black people. White supremacy is terrorism.”

In an earlier Story, he had shared a photo of West with former US president Donald Trump, with the words: “Motherf*** this f***ing racist, antisemitic s*** stain.”

West’s recent comments have seen fashion brand Balenciaga cut ties with him, just weeks after the rapper opened Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week runway show.

Fashion magazineVogue has also reportedly indicated it will not work with West again.

On 19 October, West was asked by Piers Morgan in an interview whether he regretted writing that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

“No, absolutely not,” he responded. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”

He later added that he was “sorry for the people that I hurt” and the “confusion that I caused”.

Kanye West

(AP)

“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through,” he said.

“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”

After perputuating numerous antisemitic stereotypes, West also recently claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.

On Monday (24 October), Florence Pugh joined the celebrities condemning a white supremacist group who voiced support for West’s antisemitic remarks.

Pugh joined singer Banks to call out the “apalling” scenes on 22 October, as the group hung a banner above a Los Angeles motorway announcing their support for West.

