The Office star Ewen MacIntosh, who played Keith Bishop on the famous comedy series, has passed away at the age of 50.

Tributes poured in for the actor who was best known for his role in the British sitcom created by Ricky Gervais.

In a resurfaced X/Twitter post, it has emerged that MacIntosh was rushed to hospital just two years before his death due to complications with his health.

The actor shared an image of him in a hospital bed with what appeared to be ECG stickers attached to his body while he wore a hospital gown.

He captioned the post on X/Twitter with a message saying: “Bad times for me I’m afraid chums. Stay strong out there,” along with a thumbs-up emoji.

At the time, supporters sent their best wishes saying, “Thoughts are with you Ewen” and “Stay positive and get well soon”.

News of MacIntosh’s death was announced by his management company Just Right Management on Wednesday, who said: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

Ricky Gervais and Miranda Hart led tributes to the actor with messages on social media along with reflections on fond memories they shared.

Ewen MacIntosh passed away at the age of 50 (Getty Images)

“Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” Gervais wrote on X/Twitter.

Gervais then shared a photo of an award statuette that The Office cast received in 2002 for TV Comedy Moment of the Year.

“This was for Keith’s appraisal scene,” wrote Gervais, pointing to MacIntosh’s iconic scene where he says his professional weakness is having eczema.

Meanwhile, Miranda Hart, who starred in one scene with MacIntosh in her TV show Miranda, wrote: ”We were the same age and crossed paths many times as we did our best to be funny and make a living out of it.

The actor played Keith Bishop on The Office (BBC)

“It wasn’t always likely but we did it and I am glad we got to do a scene together. Thank you xx.”

Although MacIntosh had other sitcom credits, his big break came after this role in The Office.

Speaking about being accidentally called by his character’s name when he first encountered people, including his fellow actors, MacIntosh told Vice in 2021: “I wouldn’t say it’s common, but it’s recurring. It’s even happened on sets, which is the last place you’d expect. They feel awful about it as well, which is amusing, because I’m not really that bothered.”

Speaking about the demand on Cameo, MacIntosh said: “People always want a message from Keith, never from me. He’s still getting me work, which is quite amazing when you think about it. When the lockdowns started, I was doing about 30 a week. Now it’s down to maybe 10 or 20.”