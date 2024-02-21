Iconic ‘Big Keith’ scene from The Office resurfaces after Ewen MacIntosh’s death

Actor Ewen MacIntosh, who starred as Keith Bishop in The Office, has died aged 50.

The comedian’s portrayal of the deadpan accountant became an instant hit in the UK version of the classic sitcom, created by Ricky Gervais.

Following news of MacIntosh’s death, one of his most iconic scenes - “Big Keith’s appraisal” - has been re-shared across social media as fans pay tribute.

“RIP Ewen MacIntosh. He will outlive us all by being involved in one of the greatest scenes ever,” one person wrote.

“I genuinely believe Keith from The Office is one of the greatest sitcom characters of all time,” another said.