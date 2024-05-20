Biden says 2020 election loss left Trump ‘unhinged’

Joe Biden described Donald Trump as "unhinged" following the Republican’s loss of the 2020 presidential election.

The US president was delivering commencement address at Morehouse College, a historically Black men's college in Atlanta, in a visit to the battleground state of Michigan on Sunday, 19 May.

Discussing the January 6 Capitol insurrection, Mr Biden said: "Surely something snapped in Trump... That's why on January 6, what happened? Every legal avenue Trump tried to challenge the election failed.

"He's not only obsessed about losing 2020. He is clearly unhinged... He calls the insurrectionists who stormed Capitol Hill - patriots."